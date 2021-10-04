WATCH: Small Plane Crashes Onto Texas Highway After Parade

A vintage WWII-era plane crashed on the highway of a small Texas town over the weekend.

The yellow biplane was used as float during the Rice Festival Parade in Winnie, Texas, on Saturday, October 2. After the parade, the plane's owner attempted to fly it home, but that's when disaster struck.

“It was towed from the airport to be in the festival parade, and then they went to the parade, and then in lieu of towing it [back] because it looked like weather was moving in on them, they felt like it would be quicker - the highway had been shut down for the parade - they felt like it was quicker to fly it, definitely not at the recommendation of the authorities or the festival,” Chamber County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne told 12News.

The plane clipped a light pole short after taking off on Highway 124, and then slammed into the street below.

The pilot was not seriously injured, but taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, KPRC reported. No one else was injured.