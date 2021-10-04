Texas School District Breaks The Record For The Largest Homecoming Mum

It's homecoming season in Texas, so it's not unusual to see high school girls wearing gigantic mums that are wide enough to block a hallway.

This year, however, the prize for the ultimate homecoming mum goes to the Arlington Independent School District special education department. It now holds the Guinness World Record for the largest homecoming mum.

The giant pink and white mum is 20 feet long, and it took more than a dozen staff members more than 50 hours to build it. It's so large that it had to be constructed in a driveway.

Every year the school district does something special to raise awareness about breast cancer during October, so the educators had the idea to combine that effort with another October tradition.

“Breast cancer is a disease that has touched our department personally many times over the years,” Sherry Hall, special education instructional specialist. said in a press release. “We just wanted to give some hope and raise awareness while having fun, too.”

The mum has been in the works for 2 years. The district wanted to complete it in 2020, but the pandemic delayed the construction.

The mega mum has big teddy bear wearing a pink cowboy hat as the centerpiece. It was also made out of 450 yards (1,350 feet) of recycled pink and white ribbon. It also has a hanger attached to the back, but it's far to large for a human to wear.