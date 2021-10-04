This Illinois College Is One Of The Most Expensive In America

Illinois is home to one of the most expensive colleges in the nation — and a new report examines what students actually pay.

StudySoup, the college learning community blog, recently posted the rankings, which the data journalism hub Stacker also shared. They did it because of the rising cost of college tuition, with disproportionate increases to wages. Here’s how they did it:

“Digital learning marketplace StudySoup analyzed College Scorecard Data from the U.S. Department of Education and net price data across four household income brackets to determine which colleges and universities have the highest tuition costs as of 2019–2020—and to discover what students at these schools actually pay.”

So, which Illinois college is one of the most expensive colleges in the U.S.? The University of Chicago. In fact, the university comes in at No. 2 on the list, second only to Columbia University in the City of New York. Here’s what StudySoup says about the University of Chicago:

“The University of Chicago is a private research university located on Chicago’s South Side in the Hyde Park neighborhood. Admissions are need-blind, application fees are waived for families applying for financial aid, and need-based aid is offered in grants that do not have to be paid back so students graduate without debt.

“The University of Chicago is ranked #1 in Best Colleges for Veterans and #6 in National Universities by U.S. News. Offering a minor in inequality, social problems, and change, the University of Chicago is also home to the Inclusive Economy Lab, which is committed to advancing economic opportunity for all communities.”

Find more info — including tuition, average book cost and more — here.