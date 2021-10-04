This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Illinois

Illinois has tons to offer, including places to live that make it “extremely affordable.”

That’s according to HomeSnacks, a data-driven community information hub that shared the 10 Cheapest Places To Live in Illinois for 2021. HomeSnacks explains:

“…Illinois cities have a lot to offer to all income levels; and surprisingly, there are cities in this flyover state that won’t break your bank.

“…the cost of living is doable. And that means you have more money to do the fun stuff that Illinois has to offer: like buying Chicago Bears’ season tickets or taking an RV trip to the Shawnee National Forest. #GoBears”

So, which cities are the most affordable ones in Illinois?

Here’s the Top 10:

Litchfield Clinton Pana Creve Coeur Hillsboro Monmouth Hooperston Paris Mendota Beardstown

Here’s what HomeSnacks says about Illinois’ No. 1 affordable city:

“The absolute cheapest place to live in Illinois for 2021 is Litchfield, a small city located between St. Louis and Springfield. Litchfield takes the gold medal for affordability thanks to being an equally great place to buy or rent. The median rent in Litchfield is $571, which is about three times lower than the statewide average. For those looking to hunker down in Litchfield long-term, the median home price is $75,900. Residents of Litchfield earn a median income of $50,368, meaning the city has the sixth best ratio of home price to income in the state.”

See the rest of the report here.