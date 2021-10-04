This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Georgia

Georgia has tons to offer, including places to live that make it “one of the cheapest states in America.”

That’s according to HomeSnacks, a data-driven community information hub that shared the 10 Cheapest Places To Live in Georgia for 2021. HomeSnacks notes that although the Peach State’s major cities — Atlanta, Savannah and others — are popular, there are other places that make nice, affordable homes:

“...Wherever you live, you will probably find that an apartment in Georgia is cheaper than New York City or San Francisco. Living in the South has some major perks and the low cost of living is one of them. (Don’t forget the great hospitality, charm, and food). Let’s take a look at what cities in Georgia are the most affordable in a state that is so affordable, to begin with.”

So, which cities are the most affordable ones in Georgia?

Here’s the Top 10:

Eatonton Toccoa Camilla Jesup Eastman Glennville Morrow Riverdale Sandersville Commerce

Here’s what HomeSnacks says about Georgia’s No. 1 affordable city:

“Eatonton is a great town for those who don’t want high rent prices to eat up all of your hard earned savings. Eatonton is located between Augusta, Macon, and Atlanta so you can have a peaceful weekday refuge after a weekend out at the larger cities.

“Eatonton is also nestled up against the Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge, so you can also take beautiful hikes in your free time.”

