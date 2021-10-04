These 3 Georgia Cities Are The Best For 'Foodies'

By Kelly Fisher

October 4, 2021

Overhead view of smiling female friends sharing lunch in restaurant
Photo: Getty Images

Everyone loves food — and there’s no shortage of options. Whether you’re hungry for tacos, pizza, sushi, breakfast foods or anything else, it’s probably a stone’s throw away (especially with the rise of delivery apps).

That’s why WalletHub, a personal finance site, ranked the best cities for “foodies” in America. “‘Authentic’ foodies, according to experts, not only crave new and different flavors but also savor the exploratory experience of eating, learning and discovering food,” WalletHub defines, noting that it can be “pricy” to live a foodie lifestyle (whether it’s at restaurants or at home).

WalletHub explains:

“Fortunately, culinary hotspots across the U.S. offer plenty of affordable options for cash-strapped foodies. These wallet-friendly cities cater to diners who prefer to cook at home, explore the local flavors or both. To determine the best and cheapest foodie scenes, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 29 key indicators of foodie-friendliness. Our data set ranges from cost of groceries to affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita.”

So, which cities are the best ones for Georgia foodies?

Here are the cities, and how they rank:

  • No. 19: Atlanta
  • No. 169: Columbus
  • No. 176: Augusta

Which cities snag the top spots on the nationwide list? See the full ranking from WalletHub here.

