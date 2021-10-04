Urban Meyer Apologizes For 'Being A Distraction' In Scandalous Video

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer apologized for a viral video that surfaced over the weekend showing a woman who wasn't his wife dancing on him at a Ohio bar.

Meyer reportedly stayed in Ohio after the Jaguars' 24-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday (September 30).

Meyer, a native of Toledo, previously coached the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2012 to 2018 and has two restaurants in Columbus and Dublin.

"I just apologized to the team for being a distraction," Meyer said during his Monday press conference via USA TODAY. "It's stupid. I explained everything that happened and I should not have put myself in that position."