Urban Meyer Apologizes For 'Being A Distraction' In Scandalous Video
By Jason Hall
October 4, 2021
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer apologized for a viral video that surfaced over the weekend showing a woman who wasn't his wife dancing on him at a Ohio bar.
Meyer reportedly stayed in Ohio after the Jaguars' 24-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday (September 30).
Meyer, a native of Toledo, previously coached the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2012 to 2018 and has two restaurants in Columbus and Dublin.
"I just apologized to the team for being a distraction," Meyer said during his Monday press conference via USA TODAY. "It's stupid. I explained everything that happened and I should not have put myself in that position."
Meyer reportedly told the Jaguars he planned on staying in Ohio when the team traveled back to Jacksonville in order to spend time with his grandchildren and attend an event, which he claims is when the incident occurred.
"There was a big group next to the restaurant," Meyer said. "They wanted me to come over and take pictures, and I did. (They) tried to pull me out on the dance floor, screwing around, but I should've left."
The video was shared by the Twitter account, "Uh oh Urban," which has since been deleted.
Meyer has a 187-32 overall record as a collegiate head coach and three national championships, which includes two at the University of Florida (2006, 2008) and one at the Ohio State University (2014), where he finished with an 83-9 record during seven seasons, prior to joining the Jaguars in January.
Meyer is also credited for turning around the football programs at Bowling Green (2001-02) and Utah (2003-04), which included a combined 39-8 overall record during his first four seasons as a head coach.
The Jaguars will host their AFC South rival Tennessee Titans on Sunday (October 10).