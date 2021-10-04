Vegas Hula Hoop Record Holder Attacked At Park For Wearing 'Obscene Outfit'

A Guinness World record holding hula hoop instructor was attacked in a Las Vegas park for wearing an "inappropriate outfit", reported Independent. The stranger accused the instructor of wearing an “obscene outfit.”

Getti Kehayova, 43, was hula hooping while hanging upside down on the monkey bars. That is when a woman confronted her about her outfit.

So what was the "inappropriate" outfit in question?

During the impressive maneuver, Kehayova’s shirt was sliding, revealing her white sports bra underneath her shirt. Over the white sports bra, she was wearing a white tank top and running shorts.

A passerby was filming the entire situation, which later went viral on TikTok but has now been set to private. The person was filming the instructor as she was being heckled by the person. The video shows that her partner and son were also close by.

The woman, who had a toddler in a stroller, could be heard yelling at Kehayova in the video. She was yelling:

“Everybody around here is seeing this! You're half naked right there. This is the place where kids play. This is for families… for families! You can’t just be half-naked up there.”

Kehayova can be heard replying, "It's just a sports bra!"

You can see more of Kehayova's videos on TikTok at the username @GettiShow.