WATCH: Massive Alligator Caught Eating Smaller Gator In South Carolina

Seeing an alligator unexpectedly while enjoying the outdoors can be a bit surprising, especially when it steals your catch while fishing in a lake. One man in South Carolina, however, was shocked when the gator he saw was eating another, smaller alligator. Video of the "cannibalistic" meal was shared online and since gone viral.

Taylor Soper posted the video to Twitter on Thursday (September 30) where it has since been viewed over 4.7 million times and has been shared by thousands of other users. In the video, a gigantic gator can been seen with the smaller reptile, which Soper said was 6-feet-long, hanging out of its mouth before it continues to chomp down and finish its meal. Soper confirmed to USA Today that his father captured the video in Horry County.

"This happened in my parents backyard today..." the user wrote. "The snack is a 6ft gator #lowcountrylivin."