Watch Thomas Rhett & Cole Swindell Get Pumped Up Before A Show

Cole Swindell joined Thomas Rhett on his tour, and the two of them have an “unparalleled” way to hype himself up before shows.

Rhett took to his social media channels to give fans an inside look at his and Swindell’s routine. This time, it happened before Rhett’s “Center Point Road” Tour stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis over the weekend.

“Needless to say, me and (Swindell's) pre-show pump up is unparalleled,” Rhett captioned his video on TikTok, adding a laughing emoji and hashtags #DanceMoves and #SorryForPartying. Swindell responded to Rhett’s post on Instagram, saying “Bluegrass really gets us going.. sorry for partying!”

This wouldn’t be the first time Rhett put on his dancing shoes and shared his moves on social media. Earlier this year, Rhett released the fun new song “Redneck Be Like,” and he even posted a TikTok dance to go with it. He said at the time that he thinks he “should probably stick to singing,” but garnered support from loyal fans and fellow country artist Kane Brown. Brown commented on Instagram: “Dude dance all u want 🔥 your fans love to see ya having fun 🙌”

Check out Rhett’s and Swindell’s “pre-show pump up” here: