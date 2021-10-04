Watch Thomas Rhett & Cole Swindell Get Pumped Up Before A Show
By Kelly Fisher
October 4, 2021
Cole Swindell joined Thomas Rhett on his tour, and the two of them have an “unparalleled” way to hype himself up before shows.
Rhett took to his social media channels to give fans an inside look at his and Swindell’s routine. This time, it happened before Rhett’s “Center Point Road” Tour stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis over the weekend.
“Needless to say, me and (Swindell's) pre-show pump up is unparalleled,” Rhett captioned his video on TikTok, adding a laughing emoji and hashtags #DanceMoves and #SorryForPartying. Swindell responded to Rhett’s post on Instagram, saying “Bluegrass really gets us going.. sorry for partying!”
This wouldn’t be the first time Rhett put on his dancing shoes and shared his moves on social media. Earlier this year, Rhett released the fun new song “Redneck Be Like,” and he even posted a TikTok dance to go with it. He said at the time that he thinks he “should probably stick to singing,” but garnered support from loyal fans and fellow country artist Kane Brown. Brown commented on Instagram: “Dude dance all u want 🔥 your fans love to see ya having fun 🙌”
Check out Rhett’s and Swindell’s “pre-show pump up” here:
@thomasrhett
Needless to say, me and @coleswindellofficial’s pre-show pump up is unparalleled 😂 #dancemoves #sorryforpartying♬ original sound - Thomas Rhett
Swindell is performing during this year’s iHeartCountry Festival presented by Capital One on October 30th in Austin, Texas. Fans can tune in to watch the star-studded show live via an exclusive livestream on LiveXLive.com or the LiveXLive app. iHeartMedia's Country music radio stations will also broadcast the event live, as well as on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app. Tickets are currently on sale at texasboxoffice.com.