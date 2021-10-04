Where You Can Find The Best Pizza In Oregon

Pizza has a special place in the hearts of Americans. So much so that 1 in 8 people eat pizza on a typical day, according to Much Needed.

They're the perfect thing for parties or if you don't feel like cooking one night. Not only that but pizza became even more popular and convenient when the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year.

"Pizza turned out to be the one thing that nearly everyone wanted and could afford," Food & Wine Magazine says. "Pizza pop-ups, powered by famous chefs and first-time dabblers alike, are suddenly everywhere... Pizza... has this unique way of rekindling the lifespark. And we couldn't get enough of it."

Food & Wine also tracked down the best pizza joints in each state. Here's the best place to get a slice in Oregon:

Apizza Scholls!

Here's what writers had to say about the restaurant:

"Trace back to that big pizza moment, right after the turn of the century, and Portland was right there, doing the pioneer-level stuff it does so well. 2005 is when baker Bryan Spangler made his side project a real thing by opening Apizza Scholls, introducing the city and very soon, flabbergasted national food writers, to his genre-defying pies—big, beautiful things, too structurally sound to be Neapolitan, too meticulous to be just another New York-style number. Throw in a couple of vintage arcade games and you had this irresistible, new wave neighborhood pizza parlor thing happening—cue lines out the door. Countless awards and so much spilled ink later, Scholls remains one of the best in the country."

