A Tiny Tennessee Town Is For Sale: Here's How You Can Buy It

If you have ever wanted to purchase your own town, now is your chance.

A small historic town in the heart of Tennessee is up for sale. For just $725,000, you can buy the town of Water Valley in Maury County, News Channel 5 reports.

"The sellers would really hope that whoever gets it wouldn't knock down any of the buildings that are here," said real estate broker Christa Swartz. "Yes it needs help, but they're hoping it can be something a bit Leiper's Fork-ish. Perhaps a destination for antiques, music venue or have your weddings here."

According to the property description, this is an "incredible opportunity to own the original little town of Water Valley" where "the history is rich" and "the stories are plenty." Swartz, who represents the owners of the property, said they care deeply about the property and that whoever buys it maintains the spirit of the town.

The listing includes four general stores built before the 1900s and the original Stock Barn sitting on seven acres only Leiper's Creek. Two of the buildings have updated wiring and plumbing that have been grandfathered in that could be used for commercial, residential, or even a bed and breakfast. Check out photos of the property here.

"I think this is very much a steal," said Swartz. "For someone who has more money to invest in it, to make it what it should be... this is an incredible bargain."

Anyone interested in purchasing the town and preserving the properties is encouraged to contact Swartz.