Can You Guess The Richest Town In Tennessee?

Tennessee may be home to many beautiful neighborhoods filled with large homes, expensive cars, and fine dining, but one website recently released a list outlining the wealthiest area of each state. Can you guess which town in Tennessee made the cut?

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau Five-Year American Community Survey, Stacker compiled a list of the richest towns in each state. The list included a variety of factors when determining the choices, including unemployment rate and median household income, among others.

With several industries booming across the state, there are plenty of contenders for the title, but one town in particular was chosen as the wealthiest in Tennessee. Towns with fewer than 1,000 people were not included on the list.

So which town was named the richest in Tennessee?

Belle Meade

With a median household income of more than $250,000 and more than 50% off all households making over $200,000, it's no surprise that Belle Meade was chosen the wealthiest area of Tennessee.

Here are some other statistics that combined to make Belle Meade Number 1.

Median earnings for workers: $115,104 ($250,000 for males, $115,938 for females)

Civilian population with health insurance: 99.1%

Unemployment rate: 1.2%

Families with income below poverty level: 1.3%

Here's what Stacker had to say about the richest town in Tennessee:

"Belle Meade, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville, is a city known for its health care and social assistance; professional, scientific, and tech services; and finance. The top three occupations in Belle Meade are management, sales, and health practitioners, according to Data USA. Niche reports that 39% of residents have a master's degree of higher."

