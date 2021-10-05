Arizona Girl Dies After Power Window Accident In Parked Car

A young girl has died as a result of a power window accident in Phoenix, reported AZ Family.

Phoenix police first responded to an incident they believed was a car crash near 37th and Lewis Ave. However, when they showed up, they found a girl in critical condition in a parked car.

According to investigators, the girl accidentally rolled the window up while inside the parked car, which hurt her. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Janette Fennell, president of Kids and Cars, said, "People don't understand the power that these window go up. It has between a 30 to 40 pounds of force and it takes 22 pounds of force to break the trachea."

According to Fennell, adults should never leave children in a car unattended. Fennell said, "The temperatures can rise and kids can die really quickly from the heat but maybe what they aren't thinking about is the dangers of power windows, maybe they aren't thinking about kids knocking cars into gear or trunk entrapment."

According to police, there was no sign of foul play in the incident. A medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.