Car Crashes Into Arizona Home And Then Drives Away

By Ginny Reese

July 27, 2021

One homeowner and her son are left with a big mess after a car ran into their house. A car crashed into a South Phoenix home on Thursday night, leaving it badly damaged. FOX 10 Phoenix reported that the driver of the car has still not been found.

The homeowner Leila Freedman said that she and her son, who is 10-years-old, were fast asleep when they heard the crash. The car hit the home sometime around 1 a.m. near 32nd Street and Broadway.

Freedman got up to realize that a car had crashed into her home. Unfortunately, the driver drove away before police were able to arrive.

Freedman said, "They drove on out of here. Thank God they didn't blow the gap, they were about to kill me... God said no, not my child's time. Hallelujah, and I'm still here."

It isn't clear whether or not there were any injuries to the passengers of the vehicle, however there were injuries to those inside of the home at the time of the crash.

Police are still looking for the hit-and-run driver. Anyone with information should contact the Phoenix Police Department.

