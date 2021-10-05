Baby Keem Fires Up 'Family Ties' At The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

By Regina Park

October 6, 2021

Photo: iHeartRadio

Baby Keem took the stage at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, bringing the fire lyrics and performance.

The rapper performed his Kendrick Lamar-assisted hit "family ties" with the energy and agility the song demands. Dressed in all black, Baby Keem literally lit up the stage with fire and pyrotechnics right at the precise moment the production switches up on the song, much to the crowd's delight.

The song, produced by Keem himself along with Cardo, Outtatown, Roselilah, Jasper Harris, Frankie Bash, and Deats is one on the rapper's debut studio album, The Melodic Blue, which was released earlier last month. In addition to Kendrick, Keem's album features Travis Scott, Brent Faiyaz, and Don Toliver.

Check out Keem's performance below.

Baby Keem broke the internet with the "family ties" music video directed by Dave Free, which also featured a cameo by Normani. The song and video came with whispers of a new Kendrick Lamar album and era on the way, which has since been confirmed by the "Humble" rapper.

Keem recently celebrated the song's success, thanking fans on Twitter and promising vinyl copies are in the works.

