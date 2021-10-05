Baby Keem Fires Up 'Family Ties' At The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Baby Keem took the stage at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, bringing the fire lyrics and performance.

The rapper performed his Kendrick Lamar-assisted hit "family ties" with the energy and agility the song demands. Dressed in all black, Baby Keem literally lit up the stage with fire and pyrotechnics right at the precise moment the production switches up on the song, much to the crowd's delight.

The song, produced by Keem himself along with Cardo, Outtatown, Roselilah, Jasper Harris, Frankie Bash, and Deats is one on the rapper's debut studio album, The Melodic Blue, which was released earlier last month. In addition to Kendrick, Keem's album features Travis Scott, Brent Faiyaz, and Don Toliver.

Check out Keem's performance below.