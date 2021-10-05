Coldplay Announces Weeklong 'James Corden' Residency
By Katrina Nattress
October 5, 2021
Coldplay are gearing up to drop their new album Music of the Spheres next week and are celebrating its release with a weeklong residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden. During their time on the show, Chris Martin and company plan to live-debut the album's latest single "Let Somebody Go," which features Selena Gomez, as well as "a special performance" of "❤️" (pronounced "Human Heart") with I Am KING and Jacob Collier.
Music of the Spheres is slated for an October 15 release. Coldplay's James Corden residency is set for October 18-21. See the announcement below.
BREAKING: On October 18th, @coldplay will join us for a week of shows featuring nightly performances of songs from their new album #MusicOfTheSpheres! pic.twitter.com/y5DvxUNjgX— The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) October 4, 2021
The album also includes "My Universe," featuring BTS.
"I love [BTS], and we love them, and it's been such a joy. It's something you could look at so cynically, and we have at times, but anytime there's actual communication or music between us, it just feels so good," Martin said about working with the k-pop stars. "So, I unabashedly and unashamedly feel really grateful for the song, grateful for the person that inspired the song, and grateful for the people we sing it with."