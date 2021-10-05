Coldplay Announces Weeklong 'James Corden' Residency

Coldplay are gearing up to drop their new album Music of the Spheres next week and are celebrating its release with a weeklong residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden. During their time on the show, Chris Martin and company plan to live-debut the album's latest single "Let Somebody Go," which features Selena Gomez, as well as "a special performance" of "❤️" (pronounced "Human Heart") with I Am KING and Jacob Collier.

Music of the Spheres is slated for an October 15 release. Coldplay's James Corden residency is set for October 18-21. See the announcement below.