Coldplay's iHeartRadio Album Release Party: How To Watch

By Taylor Fields

October 6, 2021

Coldplay is dropping their new album, Music of the Spheres, on October 15th, and the band is celebrating early during their exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party the night before the project's official release.

Music of the Spheres is Coldplay's ninth full-length album following 2019's Everyday Life. The new album showcases 12 new songs, including collaborations with BTS ("My Universe"), Selena Gomez ("Let Somebody Go") and more. In announcing their new music via a note posted to Instagram, the band shared, "Thank you for listening, or coming to shows, or any way we have met through music," adding, "Everyone is an alien somewhere."

During their iHeartRadio Album Release Party, Coldplay will be performing their new music live for fans, as well as fan favorites from previous albums, and talk about Music of the Spheres and more during an exclusive Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's Booker and Tanya Rad.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Coldplay on Thursday, October 14th at 9pm ET/6pm PT via an exclusive stream on The CW App or CWTV.com. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's Alternative Radio station.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Coldplay by listening to some of their Music of the Spheres below.

Coldplay
