Four Of The Best Haunted Houses In America Are In Kentucky

It's spooky season! If you're the type of person who enjoys all the ghost, goblins, and frightening aspects of Halloween, then Kentucky is the place to be.

Haunted house ranking website The Scare Factor recently released its list of top 10 haunted houses across the nation, and four are in Kentucky.

The best place to get the living daylights scared out of you in The Devils Attic in Louisville. While the location at 647 W Hill St. looks like an average abandoned building, guests are greeted by monsters roaming the parking lot and creepy movie clips playing on a loop.

What makes The Devils Attic so spooky are the high quality costumes and makeup, The Scare Factor says. They're so good that you'll forget that the person in the piggy mask is actually a person and not a real life monster.