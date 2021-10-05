Gabby Barrett Shares Sweet Message To Cade Foehner On Their 2nd Anniversary

Gabby Barrett is celebrating her second anniversary with her husband, Cade Foehner — and the couple shared adorable messages to each other on their social media channels to mark the occasion.

The American Idol alums tied the knot in 2019, and welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Baylah May, in January 2021. Barrett, whose award-nominated hit song “The Good Ones” was inspired by her husband, shared a photo of their family of three on Tuesday (October 5). She wrote in the post: “Happy 2nd Anniversary my love. You are my rock. You are my number 1 always.” Foehner responded with a heartfelt message of his own, along with a photo of the couple dancing at their wedding:

“‘My Wife, my life’ is a phrase I often repeat in my head. I don’t know when I started saying it nor where it came from, but I do know it is true. It is true that you are my wife and by necessity you are my life...What I can say is that I am amazed by you.

“I am grateful for these past two years with you...thank you for you.”

See the happy couple’s anniversary tributes to one another here: