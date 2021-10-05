Isaiah Rashad, Doechii & Kal Banx Team Up At The BET Hip Hop Awards

Isaiah Rashad, Doechii, and Kal Banx brought the streets to the stage of the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The three rappers teamed up to bring a sexy performance for the audience, starting with Isaiah Rashad singing "Wat U Sed." Surrounded by ladies in black leather and fishnets, Kal Banx comes in later to sing alongside the "Smile" rapper. The two then pass things off to Doechii, who shows off a plaid-patterned corset, green skirt, and big gold heels.



After dropping her verses, the two male rappers finished up "Wat U Sed" before transitioning to a solo act by Rashad.

The rapper from Chattanooga, Tennessee started busting out the lyrics from "From The Garden," a song he did with Lil Uzi Vert.