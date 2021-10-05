Latto Stuns In Red, Brings 'Big Energy' At 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Latto served up curves and attitude during her bold performance at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The Atlanta-based rapper sings "Big Energy" as she's surrounded by white-clad men. Radiating queen energy, the red feathers huddled around her waist break away into dancers as she steps down from her pedestal.

She started dancing amongst her performers in her bold red outfit, complete with matching high-heeled boots and shimmering beauty. The rapper made sure to keep the ATL repped during her act. Latto finished out with a strong finish ahead of Martika Ivory Rogers and Tobe Nwigwe's performance.