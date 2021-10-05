Loving Memory: Biz Markie Remembered At 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards took place on Tuesday night, honoring some of the genre's greatest artists, both past and present. Hip Hop's big show celebrated the life and influential career of Biz Markie, who passed away on July 16 2021 at 57-years old. Biz is known as the eclectic artist behind the cultural hit "Just a Friend" and one of the original voices of the New York City rap scene.

The legendary emcee was honored with a touching tribute, being called "an icon from the golden era of hip hop." The narrator added,

"From his humorous approach to song making, his on stage antics, or the fabricated stories he'd tell you in the dressing room --- Biz always had a way of brining people together and making them laugh. His comedic style influenced a generation. You are missed, and never forgotten."