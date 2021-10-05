Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up About Balancing Fame And Finding Herself

It hasn't even been a year since Olivia Rodrigo released her first hit, "Driver's License," and the pop star has taken the world by storm. Having just turned 18 ahead of the release of her debut album, Sour, which has seen multiple No. 1 hits, Rodrigo has been clear on juggling fame with her mental health.

Sitting down with Teen Vogue as October's cover star, Rodrigo has opened up a little more about the conversations behind her new hits (and song credits) and how she's been coming into her own and trying to remain focused amid all the change.

"When you're in the industry, you're sort of treated like a child but expected to act like an adult," Rodrigo told Teen Vogue. "That's a really terrifying thought, to think that I'm not allowed to make any mistakes, because I think that's how you grow as a person. I'm no different from any other 18-year-old out there. I'm definitely going to make a lot of mistakes in my life and in my career probably too. That's just life."

Rodrigo touched on how her words can often be taken out of context, but reflected that it's a common occurrence that can happen to anyone else, as well.

The "Deja Vu" singer also talked about interpolation and how her songs were influenced from other artists. "Writing songs about how I feel has always been easy and fun for me, and I think the business side of music has been something I've had a harder time learning," Rodrigo said. "I've been sort of growing through that this year, but I've just been trying to remember that I write songs because I love them. I feel lucky I get to do that and be a songwriter and a performer for a living."

Rodrigo has been clear about her musical influences throughout her career. Listing names such as Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, Hayley Williams, and more, the singer has eagerly admired her favorite artists. Rodrigo has also been vocal about her support for the Free Britney movement, weighing in on the pop star's battle against her conservatorship.

Between writing hit songs and sitting down for interviews, Rodrigo also took to the iHeartRadio Music Festival's Daytime Stage for her first-ever festival performance. The memorable show saw Rodrigo performing all of her hits, and taking to the stage like a natural.