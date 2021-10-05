Peaches: Justin Bieber Launches His Very Own Limited Edition Cannabis Line

By Kiyonna Anthony

October 5, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Justin Bieber is latest star to take his talents to the cannabis industry.

The Grammy Award winning singer recently launched his own line of pre-rolls called "Peaches Pre-Rolls", named after his hit Summer song of the same name. The cannabis infused joints are a limited-run weed product that consists of five 0.5 gram pre-rolls of premium indoor flower starting at $32.

Bieber partnered with California-based company Palms, co-founded by Noah Annes and Tyler Breton, in effort to “create a brand that destigmatizes recreational cannabis consumption once and for all." The "Peaches" singer said in a statement:

"I’m a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatize it – especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health. I wanted to make sure that I was doing something that felt genuine with them and Peaches felt like a good place to start.”

According to Palms, a portion of proceeds from “Peaches Pre-Rolls by Palms” will go towards supporting Veterans Walk and Talk, an organization that advocates for cannabis as a form of natural medicine --- as well as the Last Prisoner Project, which focuses on cannabis criminal justice reform by supporting individuals and families impacted by cannabis convictions.

The Biebs isn't the only star to invest in the booming cannabis industry. He joins the likes of Jay-Z, Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson, who are all making a name for themselves in the lucrative marijuana industry as "cannapreneurs."

“Peaches Pre-Rolls by Palms” is now available at select dispensaries in California, Nevada, Massachusetts and Florida.

