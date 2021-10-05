Popular Nashville Restaurant Opening New Downtown Location

By Sarah Tate

October 5, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A Nashville restaurant popular among both residents and tourists alike plans to expand its reach across the city, opening a second location downtown.

The Pancake Pantry announced its plans to open its newest location in the heart of the city ahead of the restaurant's 60th anniversary. The iconic breakfast and brunch favorite first opened in 1961, WKRN reports.

"We are so excited to bring this Nashville tradition to the heart of the city and offer even greater access to our world-famous scratch-made pancakes for locals and visitors," said Chip Bradley, managing partner of The Pancake Pantry.

The new location will be located in the newly-opened Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville at Third and Molloy. The 4,200-square-foot restaurant will have 114 seats inside with an additional 28 on the outdoor patio. Co-owner of Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville Michael Hayes is excited about the addition of The Pancake Pantry.

"When I think about breakfast with my family and friends and showing off the best of Nashville, I think about The Pancake Pantry," said Hayes. "And, apparently, others do too as there is always a line out the door!"

The Pancake Pantry's newest location is expected to open in November with a different take on ordering than its Hillsboro Village location. Each day from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., customers can place their orders at a counter before being seated.

