This Florida Restaurant Has The Best Sushi In The Whole State
By Zuri Anderson
October 5, 2021
Sushi has become a favorite meal across the globe.
Originating from Japan, people fell in love with this rice and seaweed roll stuffed with all kinds of ingredients. You can enjoy tuna, shrimp, and salmon rolls, or you could go the veggie route with an avocado roll. Just don't forget the wasabi!
With so many restaurants and stores selling rolls, where can you find the best sushi in Washington state? Eat This, Not That! found the best restaurants serving sushi in each state.
The best sushi spot in Florida is...
NAOE!
This small Miami restaurant gets critical acclaim each year for its wonderful sushi. If you can nab a spot, be prepared for a specially crafted menu from Chef Kevin Cory. The selection changes every day!
Here's what writers had to say about NAOE:
"Seating just 16 diners a night, Miami's Naoe is a tough reservation to score, but it's so worth it. The restaurant has received five stars and "best of" awards from every major publication! The ever-changing menu includes family-made soy sauce and fish flown in fresh from Japan and other hard-to-reach locales."
