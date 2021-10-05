This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate

October 5, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

South Carolina is known for its stunning views and beautiful coast, but now it is being recognized for its affordable living. HomeSnacks gathered data like cost of living, average price of homes and median income to determine the most affordable cities in each state, including South Carolina.

"In South Carolina, you can stroll through the streets of Charleston on a haunted ghost tour, cheer on the Gamecocks during a football game in Columbia, and hit the beaches in Hilton Head or Myrtle Beach."

So where is the cheapest place to live in South Carolina?

Fountain Inn

According to HomeSnacks, this small town in eastern South Carolina is the most affordable place to live in the entire state. The average income is $67,886 while the median rent is $847 and the median home value is $155,600. Fountain Inn's overall cost of living is 0.9x lower than the national average. Here's what the site has to say:

"It's not very often that you find a deal as sweet as South Carolina's most affordable city, Fountain Inn. ... Not to mention, with Anderson and Spartanburg also in Fountain Inn's backyard, it's a great place to live if you want quiet, small town living with affordable shopping and entertainment close by."

These are the Top 10 most affordable cities in South Carolina:

  1. Fountain Inn
  2. Laurens
  3. Irmo
  4. Lake City
  5. Union
  6. Dillon
  7. North Augusta
  8. Batesburg-Leesville
  9. Simpsonville
  10. Mauldin

Check here to see the full list.

