This Is The Most Expensive Apartment In Seattle
By Zuri Anderson
October 5, 2021
Seattle is a bustling city filled with nice amenities, restaurants and businesses, and nearby outdoor spaces. Better access to all these features comes at a cost and the Emerald City is known for being one of the most expensive areas in the Pacific Northwest.
Rent.com says they found "the most elite, expensive apartment in the city": The Mill at First Hill!
"For a cool $17,000 a month, you can live it up in style in their one-bedroom, one-bath Luxury 4 Resident Apartment on the penthouse level," writers say.
The Mill features two, 14-story high-rise towers located in the historic First Hill neighborhood, which is northeast of Downtown Seattle. The complexes have a total of 356 units for those ready for the high-end life. There's also a 24/7 fitness center, community dog park, a clubhouse, two rooftop lounge decks, a hot tub, a "Speakeasy Tavern," and much more.
As noted earlier, one of the best features of these pricey apartments is the close proximity to the downtown area and the Puget Sound waterfront. If you don't have a car, or don't feel like walking, the Seattle Street Car is five blocks away. This transport can take you to Pioneer Square, Capitol Hill, and other parts of the city. On top of that, the complex is far away enough from the city to be its own neighborhood.
Despite the crazy-high price listed, if you go to Rent.com's page on The Mill, there are some affordable units available at the complex. Prices range from $1,557 a month (one bedroom, one bath) to $2,633 (two bedrooms, one bath). Writers pointed out that the trick is to sign a longer lease for better prices. So, you can live in style while not breaking the bank!
