This Is The Most Expensive Apartment In Seattle

Seattle is a bustling city filled with nice amenities, restaurants and businesses, and nearby outdoor spaces. Better access to all these features comes at a cost and the Emerald City is known for being one of the most expensive areas in the Pacific Northwest.

Rent.com says they found "the most elite, expensive apartment in the city": The Mill at First Hill!

"For a cool $17,000 a month, you can live it up in style in their one-bedroom, one-bath Luxury 4 Resident Apartment on the penthouse level," writers say.

The Mill features two, 14-story high-rise towers located in the historic First Hill neighborhood, which is northeast of Downtown Seattle. The complexes have a total of 356 units for those ready for the high-end life. There's also a 24/7 fitness center, community dog park, a clubhouse, two rooftop lounge decks, a hot tub, a "Speakeasy Tavern," and much more.