This Is The Most Lewd-Sounding Town Name In Utah

Each state is full of funny, hard-to-pronounce, or just plain weird of town names. Some of those names even sound sexual or obscene in nature.

Estately Real Estate Search recently published an article that details the oddest, most lewd-sounding town names in each state. The website states:

"In order to make things right, we’ve created a new map using the latest, most sexualized down names. To do this, we placed our minds in the gutter and spent days looking over detailed maps and scrutinizing the names of all cities, towns, and unincorporated communities for anything that sounded even remotely sexual or perverse."

So what is the most lewd-sounding city in Utah?

According to the article, it’s Virgin.

Other notable Utah town names include Beaver, Beaver Dam, Honeyville, Koosharem, Nibley, Shivwits, Teasdale, Whipup, and Wildwood.

Utah's neighbors had some funny towns names too. The most lewd-sounding town names of Utah's neighbors were Lubers, Bluit, Three Way, Sugar Bunker, Dickshooter, and Goshen Hole.

Some stand out lewd-sounding town names across the country were Sweet Lips, Ballplay, Intercourse, Pee Pee Township, Intercourse, Floyds Knobs, Dry Wood, and Spread Eagle.

Click here to see the full article and other lewd-sounding town names.