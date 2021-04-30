Here Are 5 Weird Utah Town Names You Probably Can't Pronounce
By Ginny Reese
April 30, 2021
Utah is the home of many towns with unique names.
Seemingly everyone knows the names of popular cities such as Salt Lake City, Park City, or St. George. There are definitely some smaller places, however, that have names that are a bit unbelievable, reported ABC 4.
Here are five Utah town names you probably can't pronounce correctly:
Oquirrh
Located on the Wasatch Front in Salt Lake City, this town is actually pronounced "o-quir."
Tooele
This town name has a pronunciation that isn't anywhere close to what you'd think. Tooele is actually pronounces "too-wil-a."
Weber
This town name, pronounced "we-bur," is located in Northern Utah.
Duchesne
I know, it looks like "du-ches-ne." It's not. Duchesne is actually pronounced "du-shane."
Timpanogos
This one is just too long to even try without guidance. To make it easier, the last "o" should sound like an "e." This is pronounced "timp-ah-no-ges." But, just do like all the other locals and call it "Timp."
Photo: Getty Images