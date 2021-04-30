Here Are 5 Weird Utah Town Names You Probably Can't Pronounce

Utah is the home of many towns with unique names.

Seemingly everyone knows the names of popular cities such as Salt Lake City, Park City, or St. George. There are definitely some smaller places, however, that have names that are a bit unbelievable, reported ABC 4.

Here are five Utah town names you probably can't pronounce correctly:

Oquirrh

Located on the Wasatch Front in Salt Lake City, this town is actually pronounced "o-quir."

Tooele

This town name has a pronunciation that isn't anywhere close to what you'd think. Tooele is actually pronounces "too-wil-a."

Weber

This town name, pronounced "we-bur," is located in Northern Utah.

Duchesne

I know, it looks like "du-ches-ne." It's not. Duchesne is actually pronounced "du-shane."

Timpanogos

This one is just too long to even try without guidance. To make it easier, the last "o" should sound like an "e." This is pronounced "timp-ah-no-ges." But, just do like all the other locals and call it "Timp."

Photo: Getty Images