Tomlin: Ben Roethlisberger Is Now Dealing With Another Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with "hip issues" after experiencing another injury during the team's 27-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

Tomlin confirmed the injury while speaking with reporters during his press conference on Tuesday (October 5).

Roethlisberger, 39, was already dealing with a left pectoral injury prior to the Steelers' Week 3 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals after being hit 10 times (and sacked twice) during Pittsburgh's Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, which began the team's three-game losing streak.

Roethlisberger was limited to just two appearances during the 2019 season due to a right elbow injury, but started in 15 of the Steelers' 16 games in 2020.