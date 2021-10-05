Tomlin: Ben Roethlisberger Is Now Dealing With Another Injury

By Jason Hall

October 5, 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers v Green Bay Packers
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is dealing with "hip issues" after experiencing another injury during the team's 27-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

Tomlin confirmed the injury while speaking with reporters during his press conference on Tuesday (October 5).

Roethlisberger, 39, was already dealing with a left pectoral injury prior to the Steelers' Week 3 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals after being hit 10 times (and sacked twice) during Pittsburgh's Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, which began the team's three-game losing streak.

Roethlisberger was limited to just two appearances during the 2019 season due to a right elbow injury, but started in 15 of the Steelers' 16 games in 2020.

The 18-year NFL veteran is signed to a restructured one-year deal, which means his contract will expire after the 2021 season, one many expect to be his last.

Roethlisberger agreed to take a pay cut in order to help out the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

During a media session in June, the 39-year-old quarterback said he suggested taking a $5 million pay reduction in order to help the Steelers free up $15 million in cap space.

Last Sunday (October 3), Roethlisberger became the eighth quarterback in NFL history to throw for 400 career touchdowns, which is the most in Steelers franchise history.

The two-time Super Bowl champion also holds the franchise record for passing yards (61,381) and wins by a quarterback (157).

