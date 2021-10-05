Two Red Sox Stars Left Off Roster For Wild Card Game Vs. Yankees

Two of the Boston Red Sox's biggest stars were left off their roster for their crucial Wild Card Game against the arch rival New York Yankees Tuesday (October 5) night.

Outfielder J.D. Martinez and starting pitcher Chris Sale were both excluded from the team's 26-man roster, MassLive.com reports.

Sale is coming off a 62-pitch effort during Sunday's (October 3) 7-5 win against the Washington Nationals, so it was unlikely he'd make an appearance in Tuesday's game, though possibly could've been used in a crucial relief spot.

Martinez's ommission, however, is notable after the All-Star was injured during Sunday's win, which MassLive reports has been diagnosed as a left ankle sprain.

Starters Nick Pivetta and Eduardo Rodriguez were included on Tuesday's active roster and will be available as relief options out of the bullpen.

Left-handed reliever Josh Taylor was also listed as active after having been ruled out since September 26 due to a lower back strain.

Three players who ended their 2021 season on the Red Sox's Worchester AAA affiliate -- catcher Connor Wong, infielder Jonathan Araúz and outfielder Jarren Duran -- will also be available off the bench during Tuesday's Wild Card Game.

Infielder José Iglesias is ineligible for any potential postseason games as he joined the Red Sox after August 31.

Here is the Red Sox's full Wild Card Game active roster by postion via MassLive.com:

Pitchers (12): Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Austin Davis, Nathan Eovaldi, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Richards, Hansel Robles, Eduardo Rodriguez, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock.

Catchers (3): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez, Connor Wong.

Infielders (6): Jonathan Araúz, Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw.

Outfielders (4): Jarren Duran, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo.

Infielder/Outfielders (1): Kiké Hernández.