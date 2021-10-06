37 Of The Richest Americans Live In Texas

Forbes magazine recently released its list of the 400 richest Americans, and 37 of those on the list call Texas home.

While the last year has been financially difficult for many Americans, Forbes found that 400 richest "saw their collective fortune increase 40% over the last year."

It's not enough to be a millionaire or even a billionaire to be considered among the wealthiest of the wealthy. A person needs a minimum net worth of $2.9 billion to make the cut.

It's no surprise that the wealthiest person in Texas is Tesla founder Elon Musk, who's worth nearly $190.5 billion.

There's quite a few familiar names on the list as well. Alice Walton, the daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, retains her title as the richest woman in Texas with a net worth of $67.9 billion.

The owners of four of the most popular sports teams in the state were also included: Jerry Jones (Dallas Cowboys); Tilman Fertitta (Houston Rockets); Mark Cuban (Dallas Mavericks), and Janice McNair (Houston Texans).

While not household names, the most of the other billionaires on the list made their fortunes in the oil/gas industry, banking, or real estate.

Peek the chart below to see all of the Texas billionaires or check out the full list on the Forbes website.