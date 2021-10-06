Adele Is Reportedly In Talks For A 2022 Las Vegas Residency

Adele has been vocal about not enjoying touring, so it would make sense that the pop superstar is considering a Las Vegas residency.

Sources have revealed to Billboard that the star is shopping for options and contemplating signing a deal with the Park Theater at the Park MGM Las Vegas or the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Both of the venues are run by Live Nation and have dates open for the 2022 year. While plans for the residency “aren’t finalized yet,” the deal has reportedly been in the works for “a number of weeks.” Additionally, the chart-topper’s booking agents haven’t placed any holds for arena or stadium shows in North America.

Word of a residency for Adele comes amid a slew of rumored ventures to pair with her upcoming album, which is rumored to be titled 30. Earlier this week, she returned to her social media platforms, teased new music and has reportedly been approached by a few networks about a TV special ahead of the holiday season.

In the meantime, it seems as if her comeback track, “Easy On Me,” is scheduled to be released on October 15.