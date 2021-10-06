'Britney Vs Spears' Director Erin Lee Carr Wants To Address A Few Things

Where's your head at now that the project is out and everything that's happening in real-time with the case?

I definitely stayed up until 5:00 AM because I flew into Los Angeles, and I was just sort of checking Instagram and Twitter constantly. I love to make things about big subjects and to see the sort of community engagement for a documentary is incredibly fulfilling. Even if there's been some saucy responses, it's been an incredible week.

Can we touch on the saucy responses? You have the die-hard fans checking this out. You have people that don't really understand the idea of a conservatorship. What have you made of the reception to the film?

I totally know where you're going. I mean, art is subjective, and this has been a real learning experience that people have such strong opinions about Britney Spears, but why shouldn't they? I think that there's a lot going on there. It's been a week, but I make films for people. I've been getting hundreds of messages talking about what it means to be a woman and see this. I think that in order to make docs for Netflix, you've got to put the big girl pants on, and that's what has to be done.

Britney's story is such a complex one. Can we talk a little bit about the project's initial agenda?

I was finishing How to Fix a Drug Scandal for Netflix, and I had the opportunity to talk with my executives there about what I wanted to do next. I think that one of the most mysterious mysteries of the last 20 years had been what had happened to Britney Spears, and what did that mean for her current predicament and her future. Somewhat naively, I thought, "Maybe I should take a shot at that and try to understand it, and try to contact everybody involved in the story." It really was about starting from a place of asking the question "Why? What happened?" and letting the story sort of unspool from there. When we got all the documents that had been not known to the public and really understanding how the conservatorship saw Britney, I think then that made me want to work harder every day, seven days a week, late nights in trying to figure this out.

The legal system is heavily involved in this story. What kind of obstacles did you encounter while making the project?

I mean, how many obstacles can I list here? I don't know. It was access, or people saying things and trying to fact-check it. It was really the evolving piece of the story, and that it was one of the biggest stories of this year, and people really getting into it. Ultimately, it was a really satisfying way to spend two and a half years of my life. But I would say that everybody around me, my friends, and family said, "I can't talk to you about Britney Spears anymore. Please, please, anything else."

What were you most surprised to learn from the whole experience?

Seeing Britney as a person that needed a lot of handling from the very beginning. To me, there felt like a lot of misogyny involved in the media portrayal, but then really that Britney was not capable of making decisions about food, clothing, shelter, anything like that. That's what the basis of a conservatorship is, that the person cannot care for themselves. For me, trying to understand what that was based in. I'll never name names, but there have been people in the celebrity age that have dealt with very public battles about their mental health, and yet Britney Spears, with her incredible money earning... Britney Spears is her own industry, that she was one, not well enough to make her own decisions, and therefore was placed in a conservatorship, but she was well enough to do tours like Circus, Femme Fatale, and her mega-successful Las Vegas residency. It just did not add up.

Dan Cogan, the film's executive producer, said that you all made multiple attempts to gain access to Britney. How does one go about reframing that request over time?

I think it's going the routes of her team, which their emails are not hidden. It's about going through her lawyers. I, in the end, spent four days writing a letter to her about what the film was, what it was aiming to be, and then opening the door if she wanted to have an off-the-record conversation. I think that Britney was preparing for the battle of her life, and if an interview with a documentary filmmaker wasn't the first on her priority list, I completely understood, but it's been my stance then and now that my door will forever be open because this is something I will spend my entire life caring about.