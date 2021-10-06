Cleveland Pizza Week Is Making A Comeback With $8 Pizza Deals

Get ready, hungry Clevelanders: Pizza Week is making a comeback.

Cleveland Pizza Week means getting $8 pies from some of the most popular restaurants in Northeast Ohio. It’s “even days of paying homage to all things ‘za, no matter how you slice it,” organizers say. Participating restaurants “ill bake up their own spin on the wheel - from signature pies to secret menu specialties and more.”

“Let your Pizza Week Passport take you on a Cleveland adventure; map out your week, try new restaurants, challenge your taste buds, and share your experiences on social with other Cleveland pizza lovers.”

Ohio is home to some of the best pizza in the U.S. That’s according to Food & Wine, which shared its rankings earlier this year. One of the restaurants it highlighted is Geraci’s Restaurant, which is one of the restaurants participating in Cleveland Pizza Week. Others include Boom’s Pizza, Ohio City Pizzeria, Toli and many more. Some of the restaurants participating in Cleveland Pizza Week are among the highest-rated pizza places in The Land.

Cleveland Pizza Week is slated for November 8-14.

More than 30 Cleveland-area restaurants are participating in the upcoming Cleveland Pizza Week. Find the full list — and more info — here.