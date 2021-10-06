Dolly Parton Raises $700,000 For Victims Of Tennessee Floods

After pledging to donate a portion of sales from her various business ventures, country music legend and Tennessee treasure Dolly Parton raised over half a million dollars for victims of the catastrophic flooding that swept through the mid-state in August.

According to FOX 17, the "Jolene" singer-songwriter raised $700,000 for the United Way of Humphreys County from her Smoky Mountain businesses, including Dollywood, Dolly Parton's Stampede Dinner Attraction, Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show, and Hatfield & McCoy Dinner Feud.

Last month, Parton said she would help raise funds for those who were impacted by the sudden flooding on August 21 that claimed the lives of 20 people and left many areas in Middle Tennessee devastate and struggling to recover. She was inspired by her friend Loretta Lynn, who helped out Gatlinburg when it was ravaged by wildfires five years ago. Lynn, whose ranch was impacted by the floods that cost the life of her longtime friend and foreman Wayne Spears, chose the charity that the funds will be donated to.

"I hope that this money can be put to good use to help the people of Middle Tennessee with what they need during their recover," she said. "Loretta and her people helped us out so much following the wildfires in 2016 that I just knew we had to do something to help them. They have our prayers and our thoughts as they go through this time."