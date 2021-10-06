Ghost Hunters Can Win An Overnight Stay At Louisville's Most Haunted Spot

Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville is definitely one of the most haunted places in Kentucky, if not the entire U.S.

The empty hospital housed hundreds of tuberculosis patients before it closed in the 1960s. It's widely believed that some of the patients who died from the terrible disease still call the abandoned hospital home.

Waverly Hills has been featured on shows like Travel Channel's Ghost Hunters and Buzzfeed's Unsolved. Guests say that they've seen shadowy figures roaming about and even the ghosts of children moving objects inside the building.

Every year Waverly Hills hosts a Halloween party at the sanatorium, but the event has been put on hold for the last two years because of COVID-19. For 2021, the Waverly Hills Historical Society is auctioning off a overnight stay at the haunted hospital on Halloween, or "the one night of the year when it is believed that the veil between the physical and spirit worlds thins," according to the eBay listing.

The winning bidder will be able to invite up to 20 people for the private overnight stay. The winner can also bring their own ghost hunting equipment, cameras, and voice recorders to see if they can make contact with the spirit world. Ouija boards and seances are banned though.

The opening bid is $2,500, and the auction ends on Monday.