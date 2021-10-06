Here's Why 1 Georgia City Ranked Among The Best Cities In The U.S.

By Kelly Fisher

October 6, 2021

Historic Homes on Forsyth Park, Savannah, Georgia, USA
One Georgia city ranked among the best in the U.S.

That’s according to Conde Nast Traveler, which released The Best Cities in the U.S.: 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards on Tuesday (October 5). The 34th annual rankings of the best cities — big and small — was compiled with the help of 800,000 readers who responded to the Conde Nast Traveler survey, the report states.

These are the 10 best small cities in the U.S.:

  1. Aspen, Colorado
  2. Charleston, South Carolina
  3. Alexandria, Virginia
  4. Santa Fe, New Mexico
  5. Greenville, South Carolina
  6. Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
  7. Key West, Florida
  8. Savannah, Georgia
  9. Jackson Hole, Wyoming
  10. Newport, Rhode Island

Here’s why Savannah stood out:

“Mossy, moody Savannah has no shortage of 'grammable views. Start with a walk along its cobblestoned historic district past horse-drawn carriages, ornate architecture, and supposedly haunted buildings, or find shade under live oak trees drooping with Spanish moss. Book in advance to nab a room at the Gastonian, a historic bed and breakfast just two blocks from 30-acre Forsyth Park. And for a fantastic dining experience, go to The Grey, an elegantly reborn former Greyhound Bus depot, where James Beard Award–winning chef Mashama Bailey serves elevated takes on Southern classics, like foie gras and grits and tempura-fried catfish.”

See the full report here.

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

