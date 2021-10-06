Indiana Man Accused Of Leaving Crash To Go On Whiskey Run

By Anna Gallegos

October 6, 2021

Photo: Vanderburgh County Jail

An Indiana man is in trouble with the law after he left the scene of a car crash to get more alcohol.

Shawn Bitter was behind the wheel of one of the vehicles involved in a hit and run at Weinbach and Maxwell in Evansville around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, WFIE reported.

Bitter drove off but couldn't go very far because his car was damaged during the crash.

Evansville police officers handcuffed Bitter, who they said was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech, and bloodshot eyes.

Bitter allegedly told the cops that he was involved in the crash but that he didn't stick around because he wanted to buy more whiskey. He also admitted that he started drinking on Monday night and into Tuesday morning before the collusion.

He refused to take a sobriety test at the scene, according to cops.

Bitter was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, and now faces charges for leaving the scene of a crash, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and resisting law enforcement.

