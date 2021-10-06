Justin Bieber Has 3 Unreleased Songs Coming Soon

Justin Bieber is dropping three unreleased songs in a matter of days.

The 27-year-old pop singer made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon (October 6). “Red Eye,” “Angels Speak,” and “Hailey” are due out Friday (October 8).

The three songs appear to round out the complete edition of Justice, Bieber’s sixth studio album featuring hit songs “Peaches,” “Holy,” and others. It released in March 2021, closely followed by the deluxe edition, Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe). That one included collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, Jaden Smith, and Tori Kelly and others, adding to existing tracks featuring Chance the Rapper, Khalid, and The Kid Laroi, to name a few.

Bieber talked about current collaborations, and revealed the artists he hopes to collaborate with next, at his exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party in March. He also explained why a friend would tell host Elvis Duran that Bieber was in the “best headspace ever,” saying, in part: “...I think, at this point in my life, I feel like I have a really strong foundation of who I am, and who I believe God is, and I think it's helped me navigate this challenging life that we're all living.”

Check out Bieber’s latest announcement here: