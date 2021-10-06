Man Accused Of Trying To Shove Teen Girl Into Suitcase At Vancouver Store

What started off as a normal shopping trip quickly became a nightmare for a young girl in Washington, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Court records say a 16-year-old girl and her friend were shopping at a Vancouver store Saturday night (October 2). While they were in the electronics section of the store, 29-year-old Francis Azzarella II allegedly appeared with a suitcase and put it on the ground, a probable cause statement says.

That's when he grabbed the teen tried shoving her into the luggage, reporters learned. The girl told authorities Azzarella pushed her on her back and "had his arm around her waist."

The friend tried to pull the girl away from the suspect, and another shopper reportedly stepped in, court documents say. No word if anyone was hurt during the alleged encounter.

Azzarella was arrested and made his first court appearance Monday (October 4), KOMO reports. He's scheduled to be arraigned later this month.

Wild kidnapping stores have been happening across the U.S. On Sunday (October 3), a father looking to help someone was left horrified when a woman stole a vehicle holding his five children. A ten-year-old girl detailed her harrowing experience escaping her kidnapper in Utah.