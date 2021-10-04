Woman Steals Car With 5 Kids Inside After Man Stops To Help After Crash

One man's good deed turned into a nightmare when the woman he attempted to help on the side of a North Carolina road stole his car, with several children still inside.

A man was driving through Grandy on Sunday (October 3) with five children inside his SUV when he came across a woman who had seemingly crashed her car on the side of U.S. Route 158, which WRAL reports involved several vehicles. Deciding to lend a helping hand, the man pulled over to help the woman, later identified as Markell Hancox from Chesapeake, Virginia.

When the man left his car, Hancox reportedly jumped into the driver's seat and sped off, stealing the SUV with the five children still inside and leaving the man behind. She continued to drive north on the road, eventually pulling off to stop in the parking lot of Hopp Inn and fleeing from the vehicle. She was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

According to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, the five children were rescued from the car and were "extremely shaken" but otherwise unharmed.

Hancox was arrested and charged with five counts of second degree kidnapping, leaving the scene of an accident and larceny of a motor vehicle. She was booked into Currituck County Detention Center on a $210,000 bond.