Nicki Minaj Shares Precious New Photos Of Her Baby Boy's First Birthday

Celebs flooded the comments to wish Papa Bear a happy birthday, including Lala Anthony who wrote, "Happy birthday Papa bear!!!!!! Kiyan is waiting to play basketball with you!!" and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks added, "Happy Birthday Papa Bear happy born day to the Queen that carried you".

Nicki went on to share more never-before-scene moments of son's first year of life and gave followers a glimpse into the Kung Fu Panda themed party. In a separate post, the Queen rapper gushed:

"The kids were so...The absolute best. They did face painting, making balloons, making headbands, bouncy house, photo booth, etc. and once everyone left I forgot we didn't cut the cake‼️‼️‼️ It was so much fun. To everyone who sent a gift, he hasn't opened gifts yet but thank you, love you. Happy 1st bday. My world, my everything. yes I know I'm spamming your timeline but it's for my pumpkin pie munchkin."