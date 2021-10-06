Nicki Minaj Shares Precious New Photos Of Her Baby Boy's First Birthday

By Kiyonna anthony

October 6, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj is in full-on mommy mode these days, and loving every bit of it.

On Tuesday, the hip hop star took to Instagram to honor her son, Papa Bear's first birthday with adorable new photos. The "Yikes" rapper, who gave birth to her baby boy and first child with husband Kenneth Petty, back in September, shared a sweet message regarding the milestone celebration, writing:

On Sept. 30th you turned 1. Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear. You’re the best boy in the whole wide world. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you.#KungFuPanda

Celebs flooded the comments to wish Papa Bear a happy birthday, including Lala Anthony who wrote, "Happy birthday Papa bear!!!!!! Kiyan is waiting to play basketball with you!!" and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks added, "Happy Birthday Papa Bear happy born day to the Queen that carried you".

Nicki went on to share more never-before-scene moments of son's first year of life and gave followers a glimpse into the Kung Fu Panda themed party. In a separate post, the Queen rapper gushed:

"The kids were so...The absolute best. They did face painting, making balloons, making headbands, bouncy house, photo booth, etc. and once everyone left I forgot we didn't cut the cake‼️‼️‼️ It was so much fun. To everyone who sent a gift, he hasn't opened gifts yet but thank you, love you. Happy 1st bday. My world, my everything. yes I know I'm spamming your timeline but it's for my pumpkin pie munchkin."

The sweet photos comes just one month after Nicki Minaj skipped this year's MET Gala and MTV Video Music Awards to be home with her son. Happy Birthday, Papa Bear! Check out more photos from the Kung Fu Panda themed party below.

