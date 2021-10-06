Oklahoma Man Rescued After Being Trapped In His Wrecked Truck For 14 Hours

An Oklahoma man is lucky to be alive after he was trapped in his truck for more than 14 hours.

The man left his home near Coweta to go to a dollar store on Saturday (October 3) morning, but he didn't return home. The man's daughter was worried and reported him missing on Sunday afternoon, according to the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies thought that the missing man might be in danger so they retraced the route he would have taken to and from the store.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for the man until Deputy Bill Sieg noticed a suspicious "object in a tree line well off the traveled portion of the roadway" while looking through a pair of binoculars.

Deputies rushed over and discovered that the object near Highway 51 B and E. 171st St. was a smashed up truck with the missing man inside.

The man was involved in a single-vehicle accident that forced him off the main road and into the tree line. The man couldn't get out of the truck or call for help because he was pinned inside the vehicle for around 14 hours.

Deputies freed the man from his truck and called for an ambulance to take him to a nearby hospital.