Olivia Rodrigo Addresses Giving Paramore Members Writing Credit On Good 4 U

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour is a pop-punk masterpiece, and the 18-year-old singer-songwriter isn't afraid to be vocal about who her influences are; however, she's found herself in some sticky situations regarding songwriting credits, most recently adding Paramore's Hayley Williams and former guitarist Josh Farro as writers on her song "Good 4 U" because of its similarities to the band's hit "Misery Business." But Rodrigo's not letting it get her down.

Rodrigo addressed the controversy in her cover story with Teen Vogue. “I think it’s disappointing to see people take things out of context and discredit any young woman’s work," she admitted. “But at the end of the day I’m just really proud and happy to say that my job is being a songwriter … All music is inspired by each other. Obviously, I write all of my lyrics from my heart and my life first. I came up with the lyrics and the melody for good 4 u one morning in the shower.”

She went on to admit she's "had a hard time learning" about the music industry this year. ​“I’ve been sort of growing through that this year, but I’ve just been trying to remember that I write songs because I love them," Rodrigo said, "I feel lucky I get to do that and be a songwriter and a performer for a living… At the end of the day, I feel it doesn’t have too much to do with me.”

As for taking inspiration from other artists, Rodrigo doesn't think that's anything new. “What’s so beautiful about music is that it can be so inspired by music that’s come out in the past," she said. "Every single artist is inspired by artists who have come before them. It’s sort of a fun, beautiful sharing process. Nothing in music is ever new."