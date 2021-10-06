Ray J Hospitalized With Pneumonia, Says No Family Has Come To Visit Him

By Kiyonna Anthony

October 6, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Ray J has reportedly been hospitalized due to a battle with non-COVID related pneumonia.

According to reports, the "One Wish" singer was rushed to a hospital in Miami, Florida on Saturday after having trouble breathing and talking. Ray revealed that he's been alone throughout most of his hospital stay, and no family has come to visit him. He told Hollywood Unlocked:

"I been in here all by myself for a week. No family members came to see me not even my wife."

The Scoot E bike founder added that doctors assumed he had COVID, so they placed him in the COVID wing of the hospital. He told reporters, "I thought it was over. I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying."

After taking five COVID tests, all which came back negative, Ray J was moved from the COVID wing of the hospital. His manager, David Weintraub, says the star will hopefully be out by the end of the week. Ray's wife, Princess Love has yet to speak out regarding her husband's condition. However, his sister Brandy, who is gearing up for the premiere of her new FOX show Queens, recently took to social media to celebrate her baby brother getting a large tattoo of her name marked on his arm.

She captioned the sweet photo:

"This is real love. I couldn’t have asked for a better brother. I love you."

Ray J has also opted to delete all of the photos from his Instagram page. Sending well wishes to the star and his family.

