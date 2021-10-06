Reba McEntire Will Not Be Returning To Host The 2021 CMA Awards

Reba McEntire will not be returning to host this year's Country Music Association Awards.

According to Billboard, the country singer, who hosted the awards in 2019 alongside Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton and in 2020 alongside Darius Rucker, will instead be attending the awards as a guest.

McEntire told the outlet that she would not be hosting this years CMA Awards "to my knowledge," with the Country Music Association later confirming that fact. A new host for the awards ceremony is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. While the Country Music Association is keeping it vague on who will be taking over this year, their wording suggests that there may be only one host.

McEntire hosted the CMA Awards three times in the 1990s, and Carrie Underwood hosted the ceremony for 12 years before stepping down in 2019. While its uncertain if this year's CMA Awards will bring back a familiar face for hosting duties, or whether they'll allow a newcomer to give it a shot, the night is sure to be one to remember.

The CMA Awards are scheduled to take place in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, November 10. The awards ceremony will be aired on ABC, with Eric Church and Chris Stapleton both leading this year's nominees. McEntire is not nominated for any awards this year, but is still expected to be in attendance.

Those planning to attend the 55th annual CMA Awards will also be required to be vaccinated and to wear masks while not actively eating or drinking. Tickets for the general public to attend this year's awards ceremony will go on sale via Ticketmaster on November 1 at 10 a.m. CT.

The country singer was rescued from a building in Oklahoma following a staircase collapse last month. McEntire had been scouting out the building as a filming location when the staircases began to crumble, but luckily no one inside suffered from serious injury. McEntire went on to thank the first responders who helped herself and everyone else get out safely.