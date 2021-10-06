Nirvana's seminal album Nevermind celebrated its 30th birthday on September 24, and another iconic album that Dave Grohl played drums on turned 20 the following day: Tenacious D's self-titled debut.

Consequence of Sound chatted with Jack Black and Kyle Gass about Nirvana's legacy and their friendship with Grohl.

Black revealed he's “heavily influenced by Nirvana,” and recalled seeing them play live in San Francisco in 1991. “It was the best concert I ever saw," he gushed. "And little did I know 10 years later, we would be rocking with that drummer.”

He went on to say that during the show he remembered thinking “Who’s that drummer … there’s no question, he’s the best drummer alive right now."

“The f**king thunder that came out of his kit was second to none,” Black added before telling the story of their first interaction with Grohl.

“He f**kin’ somehow popped his head through the curtain when we were playing the Viper Room in the early ’90s and said, ‘Hey, I heard you guys were great. Looking forward to checking you guys out. Have a good show tonight!'” Black recalled. “We didn’t even want to ask him to play drums for us on that first album, because it just seemed too stupid a question. But [producers] the Dust Brothers actually convinced us, [saying], “Are you f**kin’ crazy? He said he liked you? You’re going to try to get him on the album!”

Not only did Tenacious D get him to play on their debut album, but Grohl's provided drums on every one of their records!

“I’ve never gotten over it. I still can’t believe that we got him on our very first record, and that he rocked on all our songs," Gass confessed. "And then he would play on all the rest of [our] albums, so it’s almost surreal. It’s hard to process.”